SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 662,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 0.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

