Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SES. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.43.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$4.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

