Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

