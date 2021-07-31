Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.10. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

