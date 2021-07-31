Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,368.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4,368.00 and last traded at $4,187.55, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3,932.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,265.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

