Scotiabank Upgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

KOF opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $4,076,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

