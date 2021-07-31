Scotiabank Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.