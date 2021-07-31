Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after buying an additional 116,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54.

