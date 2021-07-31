Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,196 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,313.33 ($43.29).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDR shares. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,657 ($47.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,577.21. The firm has a market cap of £10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,710 ($48.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

