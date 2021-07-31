Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale started coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on Schroders and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

