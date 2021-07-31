Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 788,164 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 788,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,988,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.83% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

