Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $48,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $559.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $563.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

