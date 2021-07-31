Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OCAX opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.