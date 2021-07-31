Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,813,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OCAX opened at $9.85 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.