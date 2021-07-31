Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.76. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.