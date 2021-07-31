Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

