Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SHG opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

