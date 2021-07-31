Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,848 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 55,427 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SATS opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. EchoStar’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

