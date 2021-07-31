Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $328.10 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $336.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

