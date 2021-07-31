Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.85.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

