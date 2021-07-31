Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.00 ($168.24).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €133.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

