Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,199.0 days.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $326.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.88. Schindler has a 1-year low of $249.25 and a 1-year high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

