Savior LLC Sells 445 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Savior LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 84,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.06. 154,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,518,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $246.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

