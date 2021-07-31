Sanmina (SANM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

