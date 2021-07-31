Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.58 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

