Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

