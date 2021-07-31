salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $285.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.83.

NYSE:CRM opened at $241.93 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $190.67 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,745 shares of company stock worth $107,407,521. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

