salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $241.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $190.67 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

