Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Safran stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Safran has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

