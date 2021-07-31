Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

