SafeCapital Reaches Market Capitalization of $87,403.31 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $87,403.31 and $44.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

