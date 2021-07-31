Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $79.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.60 million to $87.89 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $46.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $302.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $307.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $277.51 million, with estimates ranging from $241.97 million to $313.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:SB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.34. 711,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,875. The firm has a market cap of $399.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

