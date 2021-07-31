RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.82 million and the lowest is $49.15 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $44.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $206.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $219.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in RPT Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 274,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

