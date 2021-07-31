RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in RPM International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

