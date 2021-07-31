Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 151.4% in July

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 164,331 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 595,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 295,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

