Royal Bank of Canada Trims First National Financial (TSE:FN) Target Price to C$50.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

FN stock opened at C$46.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.87. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$31.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 earnings per share for the current year.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

