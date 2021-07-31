Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,084 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,084 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $54.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38.

