Royal Bank of Canada Sells 133,958 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

