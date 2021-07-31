Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 5,800 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,101 ($79.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,024.02. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £98.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.