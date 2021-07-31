Royal Bank of Canada Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $166.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.47 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $87.46 and a 52 week high of $147.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 304.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 235,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 606,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.