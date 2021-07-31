Royal Bank of Canada Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $104.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

