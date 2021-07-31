Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of DT opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 245.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

