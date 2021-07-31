Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.18 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

