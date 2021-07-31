Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AHEXY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.06.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $29.87 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

