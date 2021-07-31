Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AHEXY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.06.
OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $29.87 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
