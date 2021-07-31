Royal Bank of Canada Buys 117,151 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 2,289.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLQL opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

