Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $745.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $718.00 to $745.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $687.20 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $640.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.