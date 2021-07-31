Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB lowered ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.69.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.08 on Friday. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.34.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

