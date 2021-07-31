Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $298.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.23.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.60. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $308.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

