Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $325.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.86.

NYSE SHW opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.79. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $213.42 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

