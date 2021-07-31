Robert W. Baird Lowers Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $89.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Bunge has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

